Top 10 world news: Gazans flee their homes towards south, France school stabbing, and more

Gazan residents are covering a distance of over 30-kilometres to the south amidst a humanitarian crisis, but many seeking shelter at Al-Shifa Hospital are hesitant to relocate. The hospital's facilities are strained as the crisis deepens.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a deeply rooted and multifaceted tragedy that has caused immense suffering for both sides. The ongoing violence by Hamas which came out assaulting innocent Israelis in the stark light of the day on October 7 should not cast a shadow on the plight of Palestinians who are, even after a century, still searching for a place they can call their home.

Stories of disheveled families affected by a Hamas attack during a music festival in Israel continue to emerge. One such story is of an American dad Eyal Waldma, the father of a 24-year-old American, Danielle Waldman, who was killed in the Hamas assault.

With no way to reach out to his daughter who met her untimely demise during the attack by the Islamist militant group, the father had no way but to track her phone and Apple watch. But before the news of her tragic death befell Eyal, he was clinging to hope that his daughter had been taken hostage rather than killed in the horrifying ordeal.

An Israeli embassy staff was hospitalised after he was stabbed in Beijing in an alleged terror attack on Friday (Oct 13), stated Israel’s foreign ministry. The employee has been reported to be in stable condition.

"An Israeli employee at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was attacked today (not in the embassy area)," said the Israeli embassy in a statement, adding that the diplomat was not attacked in the embassy compound in the Chinese capital city.

The motive behind the stabbing, which did not take place inside the embassy, is being investigated, said the ministry.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, during a TV interview, lost his calm and snapped at the host who asked him questions about the dire conditions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after a complete blockade. The conversation started with the anchor asking the former PM about his plans for dealing with the Islamist militant group Hamas. Responding to that, Bennett said that the special forces deployed in the southern towns are seeing through tackling Hamas attacks.

A teacher was killed and two other people were severely wounded Friday (Oct 13) in a knife attack at a school in the town of Arras in northeastern France, police and regional officials said, with further saying that they have opened a terror probe.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X that the perpetrator has been detained by police. Darmanin said a police operation was underway in a school.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday (Oct 13) said that the Pentagon was ready to deploy more military aid to Israel and called the United States’ support for Israel “iron clad.” This comes as the Israeli army is in the midst of preparing for a likely ground invasion of Gaza in response to a devastating attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Xbox maker Microsoft closed its $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard on Friday, swelling its heft in the video-gaming market with best-selling titles including "Call of Duty" to better compete with industry leader Sony.

Britain finally cleared Microsoft's acquisition of Activision earlier in the day after it forced the Xbox owner to sell the steaming rights to address its competition concerns.

The deal was blocked in April by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which said it could give the US computing giant a stranglehold over the nascent cloud gaming market.

In the Jewish community of Kfar Aza in Isreal, 22-year-old woman, Neta Portal, found herself thrust into a nightmarish situation. Estranged from her father for six years due to her parents' divorce, she suddenly became reliant on his aid when Hamas gunmen violently intruded into her residence, leaving her severely wounded from six gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, Shimon Portal, her father and a dedicated police officer, was embroiled in a fierce firefight in the nearby city of Sderot. During this tumultuous moment, he received the first heartbreaking message from his daughter, who was trapped within her own home.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's flop attempt make a key announcement by using a video transition has transformed him into an unexpected meme sensation. In the original video, which was shared by the Conservative Party, Sunak unveiled a £20 million government grant for the improvement of Blyth's high street and investment in crime reduction, media reports said.