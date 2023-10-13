ugc_banner

WATCH | Rishi Sunak's flop video transition leaves TikTok in stitches

London, UK Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

British PM Rishi Sunak Photograph:(Reuters)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's flop attempt to transition into a video announcement has transformed him into an unexpected meme sensation. In the original video, which was shared by the Conservative Party, Sunak unveiled a £20 million government grant for the improvement of Blyth's high street and investment in crime reduction, media reports said. 

The town of Blyth is a vital player in the regional economy, and the investment program will provide a significant opportunity for economic growth in Blyth and the surrounding area. The grant was intended to assure northern voters that they were a top priority in the government's expenditure plans. The relief road will also alleviate congestion issues in the town and support its economic growth.

This effort came after the Prime Minister faced significant backlash for his recent decision to cancel the HS2 high-speed rail leg to Manchester.

Awkward video transition

The video started with Sunak saying, "If you live in or around Blyth, you're going to want to hear this," before delivering a rather unconventional palm slap to the camera.

With his hand away from the camera, he explained, "We're giving your town £20 million to improve things like the high street, safety, and community heritage."

But the weird transition has set TikTok and other social media platforms ablaze as users jump into the saga to drop their reactions. TikTok users didn't waste a moment seizing on the awkward transition, turning it into a viral sensation with millions of views.

Some users, pretending to be caught off guard in front of the camera, took the opportunity to shift the conversation away from Sunak's intended message to a range of other topics. Soon it was a full-blown transition away from politics and to a memedom. 

What is interesting in this is that Sunak, who previously hinted at a potential ban on TiKToK, has now become a social media star on the same Chinese platform. 

Sunak indicated that the contentious app could potentially be banned on all British government phones. “We take security of devices seriously,” he reportedly said regarding the possible ban on TikTok and added, “We look also at what our allies are doing. And we’re in the process of doing all of that.”

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Heena Sharma

Heena Sharma is a digital journalist who writes mostly on current geopolitical developments. She keeps a keen eye on the ongoing issues like war in Eastern Europe, Syrian conflict, UK politics, and Lebanon’s economy among others. India’s response to key global challenges cannot escape her attention.

