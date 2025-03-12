Live TV
What is this weird TikTok trend of men trimming their eyelashes?
Lifestyle
12-year-old boy attempts ‘chroming’ challenge trending on TikTok, suffers cardiac arrest
Trending
Cannabis found to have anti-ageing effect on brains of mice. So can pot make you younger?
Trending
Decoding Vulturing: All about the toxic dating trend
World
Vulturing: Dating trend that no one wants to happen to them
World
'Water fast' goes viral after man loses 13kgs in 21 days. Here's how safe this trend is for weight loss
Trending
Quiet vacationing: Latest workplace trend of 2024
World
Walking barefoot on streets is in vogue in Australia. But what’s driving this trend?
Trending
Social media usage linked to depression and anxiety in kids: Report
World
Decoding the new workplace trend: What is dry promotion?
WION Fineprint
What is dry promotion? | Decoding the new workplace trend
World
Is 'Looksmaxxing' preying on younger men? Decoding the viral TikTok trend
World
World
Decoding Paperclipping: The new dating trend
World
'Don't eat fried toothpicks': South Korea warns citizens against weird social media trend
World
Decoding 'Tinselling': Latest holiday dating trend in town
World
World
Breadcrumbing: Decoding the latest dating trend in town
World
Fizzling: All about the new dating trend that is meaner than ghosting
World
Coffee badging: Coping technique to get around return-to-office mandates
World
'Ghost' caught on restaurant CCTV
Gravitas
WATCH | UK PM Rishi Sunak’s flop video transition leaves social media in stitches
Trending
What's the viral 'One Chip Challenge' trend that killed a teenager in the US?
Trending
Gravitas: 'Barbie Botox' is TikTok’s latest trend | Shocking 'paracetamol challenge' in UK
Gravitas
