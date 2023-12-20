videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Decoding: The holiday dating trend
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 20, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
'Tinselling' is inspired by the glittery and festive appearance of tinsel, commonly used to adorn Christmas trees.
trending now
Psy-Ops: Additional arena in Israel, Hamas war
China earthquake: Rescue efforts hampered by cold weather
Israel-Hamas war: Israel entering Hamas tunnels in north for final clearing of militants
Thanksgiving menus inspired by Hollywood celebrities | World News | WION
We shot ourselves in our own foot', Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan's economy
recommended videos
This is not done by India, Pakistan army is responsible, says Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan economy
France passes controversial Immigration Bill, Macron's parliament majority wobbles
Italy court gives verdict on Pakistani teen's murder | World News | WION
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas militants' psychological warfare. Gaza hostage crisis clouded by Psy-ops
UK PM Rishi Sunak faces another difficult parliamentary by-election
recommended videos
This is not done by India, Pakistan army is responsible, says Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan economy
France passes controversial Immigration Bill, Macron's parliament majority wobbles
Italy court gives verdict on Pakistani teen's murder | World News | WION
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas militants' psychological warfare. Gaza hostage crisis clouded by Psy-ops