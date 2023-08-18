Gravitas: 'Barbie Botox' is TikTok’s latest trend | Shocking 'paracetamol challenge' in UK

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
There's a new disturbing beauty trend that has gone viral on TikTok. It's called 'Barbie Botox.' The procedure involves injecting Botox into neck and shoulders to give it a Barbie doll-like appearance. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

