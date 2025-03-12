TikTok is back with another weird trend – men willfully trimming their long eyelashes because they want to look more “masculine”. We wonder who told them that long eyelashes were effeminate?

Courtesy the trend, men are seen taking their beard trimmers to their eyes and cutting off eyelashes so as to look more alpha, more macho. More and more men worldwide are taking a pair of scissors or trimmers to cut short their eyelashes and look more manly. We wonder how this trend originated and who was the first person who thought that long eyelashes didn’t look good on men.

First things first, trimming eyelashes or taking anything sharp near the eyes can be extremely risky. It’s not a great idea to put sharp things near your eyes—even and especially if they are closed. According to doctors, a corneal abrasion can be painful. It can also cause complications such as keratitis, corneal ulcers, and inflammation.

Why we think men trimming eyelashes is a bad idea

You also risk getting irritants into your eyes. Eyelashes have a purpose – they act as safety barriers. They keep the dust, dirt, and other irritants away from your eyes. Without the lashes, there will be nothing to stop these irritants from entering your eyes.

Further, if you cut your eyelashes, it’ll be harder to get the irritant out of your eyes, since blinking is your best bet.

Eyelashes also affect tear film, which is a thin layer of fluid that covers the eye and protects it from irritants. Without them, you can experience dry eyes.

It can make you more susceptible to other eye injuries. It’s the lashes that sense an object or person coming too close to the eye, triggering a response to shut the eyes.

It also lessens your eyes’ protection from the sun.

Here's what some people think of the trend:

these men shaving their eyelashes off look like they belong in a wax museum now pic.twitter.com/qMcZkOccWi — ⋆˚࿔ juni⋆˚࿔ (@juniipurr22) March 11, 2025

this is how men who shave their eyelashes look like https://t.co/Xhhm9nSAID — yen (@hauntingslove) March 10, 2025

If you trim ur eyelashes off ur fucking stupid @men https://t.co/et4xO9BXSI — obi(nna)💿 (@insidehypnos) March 11, 2025

Fun fact: long eyelashes are naturally a more masculine trait, Hence why men have naturally longer lashes, so by doing this, these men are not only harming their eyes, but they are essentially saying they are the most feminine of fems!! https://t.co/1i0wngWGMC — ⭑ 𖥨. ࣪ ꒰Ollie♡꒱ (@silly_pocha) March 10, 2025

