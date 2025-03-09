Keeping up with trends may not be everybody's cup of tea. But the internet keeps buzzing with new trends; the latest to catch netizens' fancy is the 'one-legged denim trousers.' A French luxury fashion brand, Coperni Paris, has on display its latest take on vintage denim. The website, which is currently on sale, had the merchandise priced at $440. If my mother saw the product, we would have a garage sale in our backyard.

Advertisment

In simpler words, it is a regular pair of jeans with one leg cropped. So, from one side it looks like shorts, and from the other it's your regular jeans. And... that's not it; the product displays a 'sold out' tag at the moment. The 'Made in Portugal' denim trousers are touted to be made of 100% cotton.

Also read: Hermes celebrates felt at Paris Fashion Week

Describing the design, the company's website mentioned that the stylish piece is "designed with a high waist; the shape fuses beachy shorts with a single-leg bootcut silhouette, marking a radical departure from tradition."

Advertisment

Further highlighting the intent behind the piece, Coperni Paris drew the buyers' attention towards the thought, stating it is "created by pushing the boundaries of classic Coperni denim styles to new dimensions."

Social media users were having fun after US fashion influencer Kristy Sarah Scott made a video that recorded her husband Desmond's reaction, which her following could relate to. The comments on her video are filled with both nostalgic episodes and funny responses.

Also read: Fendi marks 100 years with bold styles at Milan Fashion Week

Advertisment

One Instagram user, Missy Lynn, commented, "Crazy thing in high school, I cut one leg off of my jeans and wore it the exact same way to a track meet! People thought I was crazy; now look."

"We did this 40 years ago," said another user, Shon Simon. While Minata put in a request, "I want to see the kids reaction. Desmond, bring the kids."

The company has another such skirt priced at $740, which is still in stock. Here are the design details as highlighted by the makers: "This denim skirt showcases Coperni's creative fabric-cutting techniques thanks to its eye-catching silhouette that sweeps daringly to one side. One leg is revealed as the fabric drapes diagonally towards the opposite ankle, creating an elegant train that gently sways as you move."