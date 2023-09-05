What's the viral 'One Chip Challenge' trend that killed a teenager in the US?

Late last week, a devastating incident sent shockwaves through the community of Worcester, Massachusetts when a 14-year-old boy named Harris Wolobah tragically lost his life after participating in a viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'

Harris, a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School, consumed an extremely spicy Paqui chip, which ultimately led to his demise, reported the Mirror.

The 'one chip challenge' explained

The 'One Chip Challenge' emerged in 2016 but has recently seen a resurgence in popularity among youngsters.

This challenge was initially devised as a marketing campaign by Paqui, a chip company.

Participants purchase a chip flavoured with the Carolina Reaper pepper, renowned as one of the world's hottest peppers, and film themselves attempting to endure the intense spiciness without consuming any relief, such as water or other food.

The dangers of capsaicin

The chip's main component, capsaicin, a naturally occurring compound in chilli peppers, is responsible for its extreme spiciness.

Poison Control maintains a web page dedicated to this challenge, warning that capsaicin consumption can cause severe mouth and throat discomfort and even lead to more serious health complications, including heart attacks and esophageal damage.

The Scoville heat units (SHU) scale measures the pungency of capsaicin-containing foods, with the Carolina Reaper pepper reaching up to 2.2 million SHU. This information underscores the chip's intensity and potential risks.

Paqui, in response to Harris's tragedy, emphasises on its website that the chip should only be consumed by adults and advises thorough hand-washing after handling it to prevent contact with sensitive areas like the eyes.

It is clear that this challenge carries inherent risks that young individuals may not fully comprehend, making it crucial to raise awareness about its potential dangers.

Harris Wolobah was described as a rising star in both his school and his basketball team. Worcester Schools Superintendent Rachel Monarrez expressed her condolences, acknowledging the tremendous loss to his family, friends, and teachers. Douglas Hill, Harris's basketball coach, also grieved his passing, emphasising that this was a tragic situation beyond the young boy's control.

In the wake of this tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Harris's grieving family. The campaign highlights Harris's vibrant personality, love for video games, and passion for basketball. The funds raised are intended to alleviate the financial burden of funeral expenses, allowing the family to lay Harris to rest with the dignity he deserves during this immensely difficult time.