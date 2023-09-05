US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid, Prez Biden tests negative: White House
United States First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid, while President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus, the White House said on Monday (September 4). In a statement, the White House said that Jill is experiencing only mild symptoms and will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
"Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a Covid test this evening," the White House said. "The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms," it added.
Biden set to visit India, Vietnam this week
President Biden is set to attend the G-20 summit in India this week. The White House did not comment on whether his foreign travel could be affected.
However, the president's official week-ahead schedule, released shortly after the announcement of the first lady's diagnosis, showed him travelling to India's capital New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 summit. He is then set to visit Vietnam on Sunday.
Last year, both Jill and Joe tested positive for Covid. Jill had Covid in August last year while Joe tested positive in July 2022.
Meanwhile, President Biden is skipping the Asean meet in Indonesia's Jakarta this week, and is sending US Vice President Kamala Harris instead.
