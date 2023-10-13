Watch | Israeli commandos rescue 250 hostages in a daring operation against Hamas terrorists

In a remarkable display of bravery and precision, the Israel Defense Forces have released a gripping helmet-cam video capturing a rescue mission undertaken on October 7th amidst a Hamas terror attack. The Flotilla 13 elite unit was deployed to the area surrounding the Gaza security fence in a joint effort to regain control of the Sufa military post on October 7th.



The soldiers rescued around 250 hostages alive.



60+ Hamas terrorists were neutralized and 26 were… pic.twitter.com/DWdHKZgdLw — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 12, 2023 × The operation took place near the Gaza security fence and featured the elite Shayetet (Flotilla) 13 unit.

250 hostages rescued

Reports indicate that the Shayetet 13 commandos rescued 250 hostages while "neutralising" 60 Hamas terrorists and apprehending 26 more. The released video footage offers a glimpse into this high-stakes operation.

The video showed the prowess of these elite troops, demonstrating their exceptional training, advanced weaponry, and seamless coordination.

Watch: Israel-Palestine War | IDF fight extends to three fronts: Gaza, Lebanon and Syria × The soldiers are seen armed with what appears to be American M-4 carbines equipped with suppressors. Notably, at the 26-second mark, one team member is spotted with what seems to be a LAWS anti-armour rocket launcher.

At the 30-second mark, a team member can be observed evacuating a captured Hamas operative from the scene. The hostage rescue operation, to the extent visible, commences around the 50-second mark.

About Shayetet 13

Shayetet 13, an elite unit within the Israeli Navy, is renowned for its diverse capabilities, just like US Navy SEAL teams. Their assignments encompass a spectrum of duties, including sea-to-land assaults, counter-terrorism activities, intelligence gathering, and hostage rescues.

Notably, prior to this conflict, the Shayetet 13 commandos gained international attention for their audacious attacks on Iranian cargo ships during the 2019-2021 Persian Gulf tensions.

These daring operations involved attaching limpet mines to the hulls of the ships, causing significant damage. In 2021, the unit was believed to be involved in the damaging of the MV Savis, an Iranian intelligence vessel.