Israel war: Defense Secretary Austin reiterates Washington’s support, calls Hamas 'worse than' ISIS

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday (Oct 13) said that the Pentagon was ready to deploy more military aid to Israel and called the United States’ support for Israel “iron clad.” This comes as the Israeli army is in the midst of preparing for a likely ground invasion of Gaza in response to a devastating attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Austin, during a press conference with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant also compared Hamas with the Islamic State jihadists saying that they took “evil to another level”.

Washington’s ‘iron clad’ support for Israel

“The U.S. Department of Defense stands fully ready to deploy additional assets if necessary,” said the US secretary of defence in Tel Aviv.

He also said that munitions, air defence capabilities and other equipment and resources were “rapidly flowing” to Washington’s closest ally in the Middle East and that they are “ready to deploy additional forces if necessary.”

He also reiterated Washington’s position and called US’ support for Israel “iron clad” and that they will continue to help Israel to have what it needs to secure its people.

“I am here in Israel to make crystal clear that US support for Israel is iron clad,” said Austin.

The US intends to stand alongside Israel in its war against Hamas and at the same time will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, said Austin.

Austin compares Hamas to ISIS

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv Austin said he believes that in many ways the Hamas terror group is worse than ISIS.

“We’re with you, Mr. Prime Minister, and as the president said, we have your back,” Austin told Netanyahu, as quoted by Times of Israel.

The US defence secretary also told the Israeli PM, “as you know, I was the guy that initially put the ISIS campaign together and I know a lot about ISIS, and this is worse than what I saw with ISIS.”

“In encountering ISIS I felt as if we were staring evil in the eye – it was truly evil…And what we’ve seen from Hamas, takes that evil to another level,” Austin reiterated his remarks at the press conference, adding that the militant group “does not speak for the Palestinian people.”

There is “never any justification for terrorism and that’s especially true after this rampage by Hamas,” said the US defence secretary.

Gallant thanks US for support

During the press conference, the Israeli defence minister thanked the US for their support and that Israel would receive its “second aircraft carrying essential munitions” from Washington for the Israeli military.

“US deployment of assets on land and in air and at sea sends a strong message to our partners and enemies in the region,” the Israeli defence minister said. He also called Hamas as part of an “axis of evil” with Iran.

When asked what he thought about Tehran’s role in the Hamas’ attack from Gaza Gallant said, “It doesn't matter...(because) the idea is an Iranian idea.”

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE