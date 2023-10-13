Israel asks 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate Gaza City within 24 hours

The military of Israel on Friday (Oct 13) asked more than one million civilians living in Gaza City to relocate south in the next 24 hours, as it gathered tanks near the Gaza Strip before an expected ground invasion.

"Now is a time for war," stated Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday (Oct 12) as the Gaza Strip continued to be pounded by Israeli warplanes, days after Hamas carried out its deadliest attack in the history.

The Israeli military stated that in the coming days, they will "significantly" operate in Gaza City and the civilians will be able to return back to their homes, only after another announcement is made.

UN warns relocation likely to have 'devastating humanitarian consequences'

The United Nations stated that it was impossible for such a displacement to take place "without devastating humanitarian consequences."

"The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation," said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, in a statement.

Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan described the response of the UN to the early warning issued by Israel to the residents of Gaza as "shameful".

A Hamas official stated that the warning related to Gaza City was "fake propaganda" and appealed to citizens not to fall for it.

“The occupation is attempting to spread and circulate false propaganda through various means, aiming to create confusion among citizens and undermine the stability of our internal front,” said Hamas, in the statement.

Israel has taken the vow to wipe out the Hamas militant group which carried out the deadly attacks on Tel Aviv on Saturday (Oct 7), however, if Israel carries out a ground invasion of Gaza, it can pose a serious risk to the numerous hostages who were kidnapped by the Hamas in the attack.

Israel places Gaza under siege, halts delivery of basic necessities and electricity

After the sudden and brutal attack by Hamas, 2.3 million people Gazans were placed by Israel under complete seize. Four days before, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, in a video message, said, "We are putting a complete siege on Gaza... No electricity, no food, no water, no gas -- it's all closed."

WATCH | Israel-Palestine war | Are the tunnels keeping Israel from launching ground attack? Now in the latest steps, Israel stopped deliveries of electricity and basic necessities to 2.3 million people of Gaza and prevented entry of any supplies from Egypt.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) stated that within hours the fuel powering emergency generators are likely to run out in the hospitals in Gaza and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) added that food and fresh water have been running dangerously low.

"The human misery caused by this escalation is abhorrent, and I implore the sides to reduce the suffering of civilians," stated ICRC regional director Fabrizio Carboni.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.