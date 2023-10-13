ugc_banner

France: Teacher killed in knife attack at school, say police

Paris, FranceEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Oct 13, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

French police and fire fighters secure the area after a teacher was killed and several people injured in a knife attack at the Lycee Gambetta-Carnot high school in Arras, northern France, October 13, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Local police said that the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public 

A teacher was killed and two other people were severely wounded Friday (Oct 13) in a knife attack at a school in the town of Arras in northeastern France, police and regional officials said, with further saying that they have opened a terror probe. 

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X that the perpetrator has been detained by police. Darmanin said a police operation was underway in a school. 

Local police said that the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public. They said that the attacker was of Chechen origin, on the national security register.

Citing a police source, French news broadcast television and radio network BFM TV reported the attacker was about 20 years old. 

They suspected that the attacker could have been a former pupil. It said the attacker's brother was also arrested. 

The media potlet said that the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was stabbed and injured. 

After the incident, the pupils were confined to their classrooms. 

(With inputs from agencies)

