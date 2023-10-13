France: Teacher killed in knife attack at school, say police
A teacher was killed and two other people were severely wounded Friday (Oct 13) in a knife attack at a school in the town of Arras in northeastern France, police and regional officials said, with further saying that they have opened a terror probe.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X that the perpetrator has been detained by police. Darmanin said a police operation was underway in a school.
Local police said that the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public. They said that the attacker was of Chechen origin, on the national security register.
Citing a police source, French news broadcast television and radio network BFM TV reported the attacker was about 20 years old.
They suspected that the attacker could have been a former pupil. It said the attacker's brother was also arrested.
The media potlet said that the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was stabbed and injured.
After the incident, the pupils were confined to their classrooms.
(With inputs from agencies)
