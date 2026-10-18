/‘Be back in few weeks’: Emi Martinez shares first update after head clash in Premier League match

Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that he underwent surgery after being stretchered off during Chelsea’s Premier League match against Everton. The goalkeeper suffered a head injury following a collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the second half at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Chelsea won the match 2-0.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages, the operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and with a clean sheet. I’ll be back in a few weeks,” Martinez wrote in an Instagram post. He also shared a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed wearing a hospital gown.

The incident took place when Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall delivered a free kick into the penalty area. Martinez collided with Branthwaite while attempting to deal with the ball. Although Branthwaite was able to get back on his feet after receiving treatment, Martinez needed medical attention from paramedics.

The 34-year-old was eventually strapped to a stretcher and carried off the pitch before being taken to hospital for further tests.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso provided an update on Martinez’s condition after the match.

“It was a concussion but beyond that I don’t know. I have only seen one clip of the incident, so we need to wait,” Alonso said. “What we know is that he left the stadium conscious and right now he is in hospital doing precautionary tests. We need to wait. Hopefully it won’t be too bad but we need to wait.”

Martinez’s injury also gave Mike Penders his Premier League debut and the 21-year-old goalkeeper helped Chelsea record their first clean sheet in the league since January.

According to media reports, Martinez is expected to remain out of action for at least 40 days following surgery on his jaw.