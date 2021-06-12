Top 10 world news: G7 counters China, US on embassies in Afghanistan & more

In G7 summit, leaders have launched a plan called the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, which will be used to build infrastructure in poorer nations. Reportedly this initiative can possibly also be a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative. Meanwhile, according to a White house statement, to help poor countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States and other Group of Seven nations are considering a reallocation of $100 billion in funds, from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) war chest. In other news following the Taliban's refusal to allow Turkey troops in Afghanistan, the US has suggested that embassies could be forced to close in absence of an international diplomatic presence in Kabul. In lighter news, we bring for you pictures of the red planet Mars, clicked by China's remote-controlled motorized Mars rover Zhurong.

Click on headlines to read more

G7 adopts global infrastructure plan, an answer to China's Belt and Road Initiative

In what can be a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative, G7 leaders have launched a plan to build infrastructure in poorer nations, with this plan the G7 is offering a "values-driven, high-standard and transparent" partnership.

US says G7 may reallocate $100 billion from IMF funds to COVID-ravaged nations

According to a White House statement, the United States and other Group of Seven nations are considering reallocating $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund's warchest to help countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

US says diplomatic presence in Kabul requires 'functioning, secure airport'

A day after Taliban rejected Turkey's proposal to maintain a presence of it's troops in Afghanistan so as to guard and run the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the departure of the rest of the US-led foreign force, the United States in a statement said that it believes keeping an international diplomatic presence in Kabul requires a 'functioning, secure' airport.

Eying Russia, Pentagon to send Ukraine counter-drone, electronic warfare equipment

The Pentagon announced on Friday a new package of $150 million in military assistance for Ukraine that will include counter-artillery radar, electronic warfare equipment and counter-drone technology, bolstering Kyiv amid elevated tensions with Moscow.

No joint press conference after Biden-Putin meet, says White House

The White House in a statement said that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold a joint press conference after their meet, rather Biden will hold a solo press conference.

Implement the Brexit deal, EU tells UK PM Boris Johnson

Expressing concern over ensuring the delicate peace in Northern Ireland, European Union has directed UK PM Boris Johnson to implement the Brexit deal he signed.

Sri Lanka seeks millions in damages over ship fire

Following the recent ecological disaster that Sri Lanka had to face because of the vessel MV X-Press Pearl catching fire, the country is seeking USD 40 million in damages from operator of the ship, as massive pollution was caused due to the fire.

Nepal’s opposition party leader threatens to kill Prime Minister Oli

Nepal's opposition party, Nepali Congress Party's Narottam Baidhya has threatened to kill Prime Minister KP Oli in an "assailant like Nathuram Godse" which according to him is necessary to save the nation.

Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Haj over COVID-19

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, for the consecutive second year, Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents. The number of visitors allowed has also been limited to 60,000.

China unveils pictures by Martian rover on Red Planet

Declaring the country's first attempt at Mars exploration a success, China has released pictures of Mars' landscape taken by its remote-controlled motorized rover Zhurong. Released by the China National Space Administration, these pictures show an image of the Martian soil, one of the landing platforms, and another of the rover Zhurong and the landing platform together.