Nepal’s opposition party leader threatens to kill Prime Minister Oli

Criticizing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government, a provincial lawmaker from the opposition Nepali Congress Party, Narottam Baidhya has threatened to kill Prime Minister Oli.

A provincial leader from Bagmati Province in a meeting alleged that Prime Minister is compromising with every aspect of governance and therefore an "assailant like Nathuram Godse" is necessary to save the nation.

“Prime Minister Oli is compromising with every issue and reaching deals to cling on to the power. If Oli is let free this way, the country will collapse. Hence, an assailant like Nathuram Godse is necessary to save the nation,” Baidhya said at the provincial assembly meeting while making a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Baidhya’s statement has been criticized from all quarters including his own party, Nepali Congress.

Speaking to WION, a senior Nepali Congress leader said the party has instructed Baidhya to withdraw the statement and issue an apology to the Prime Minister.

“It was an emotional error, and he should not have said this. It was not intentional. The leader might have thought that Oli is going too far looking at the recent political developments. I have criticized the leader for his controversial comments and have asked him to apologize to the Prime Minister,” the Nepali Congress leader told WION, who chose to stay anonymous.

When asked if Nepali Congress is planning to take any action against Baidhya, the leader said, “There is no need for an action as Baidhya will issue an apology.”

“CPN-UML is trying to use this against us and will make an issue about it. There is no need for criminal action,” the leader said when asked about the CPN-UML demanding criminal action against Baidhya.

Meanwhile, CPN-UML leader Pradeep Gyawali in a statement said, "The comment made by a member of the Bagmati Province Assembly is highly objectionable. Strongly condemning the statement, our party demands a criminal action.”

Nepali Congress Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma said that the party will not support such objectionable statements.