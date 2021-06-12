No joint press conference after Biden-Putin meet, says White House

The White House said on Saturday that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold a joint press conference after their meet. Biden will hold a solo press conference after he meets Putin.

A US official said the meeting in Geneva on Wednesday is expected to be "candid and straightforward".

But they added: "A solo press conference is the appropriate format to clearly communicate with the free press the topics that were raised in the meeting, both in terms of areas where we may agree and in areas where we have significant concerns."

The White House said the meeting would involve "a working session and a smaller session", without giving further details.

Many issues are on the table as the two presidents meet. These include US concerns about Russian Sabre-rattling on Ukrainian border, imprisonment of Alexei Navalny and Putin's support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Biden also blames Russia for the massive SolarWinds cyberattack, election interference, and harbouring criminals behind a spate of ransomware attacks.

Washington has insisted for weeks now that its aim is to make relations between the two countries more "stable and predictable".

The joint press conference that followed the meeting between Biden's predecessor Donald Trump and Putin in Helsinki in July 2018 is still fresh in the memory in the United States.

Trump caused an outcry in his own camp by indicating he accepted the word of Putin above the conclusions of his own intelligence agencies that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 US presidential election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)