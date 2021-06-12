China unveils pictures by Martian rover on Red Planet

China on Friday, June 11, released pictures of Mars' landscape taken by its remote-controlled motorized rover Zhurong, declaring the country's first attempt at Mars exploration a success.

Three of the photographs, released by the China National Space Administration, showed an image of the Martian soil, one of the landing platforms, and another of the rover Zhurong and the landing platform together.

Family photo! First batch of scientific images of #Zhurong rover landing on Mars unveiled. Fig 1 was taken by a wireless camera deployed by rover. Fig 3 shows traces of rover maneuver. Full scale HD pictures and Easter eggs are revealed by @CNSAWatcher in https://t.co/jCzeJVk5iD pic.twitter.com/j7sFT39M45 — Chinese Zhurong Mars Rover (@MarsZhurong) June 11, 2021 ×

According to Chinese state media, Zhurong traveled about 10 meters (33 ft.) to the south, 6 meters (20 ft.) to the southeast from the landing platform, planted a camera, and traveled back next to the platform for their photo together. The platform was also pictured with a banner showing Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the two mascots of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and the Chinese national flag.

Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, drove down to the surface of Mars on May 22, according to the rover's official Chinese social media account.

The 240-kg (530-pound) Zhurong, which has six scientific instruments including a high-resolution topography camera, will study the planet's surface soil and atmosphere.