Top 10 world news: French Presidential election, PM Modi's J&K visit, and more

On visit, Indian PM Modi inaugurates projects, says J&K’s youth will not suffer like parents, grandparents

On visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the youth of the union territory (UT) will not suffer like their parents and grandparents.

French Presidential election 2022: Will Emmanuel Macron secure a second term?

In France, ballets have opened across the nation and people will soon decide who will be the next French President. The choices between two leaders with starkly different ideologies, incumbent president and centrist leader, Emmanuel Macron and on the other hand, far-right leader, Marine Le Pen.

For first time, US Air Force general undergoes military trial, gets convicted; sentencing on Monday

In what was the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general in the US, the accused has been convicted by the court for one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact.

At least 6 dead, 48 rescued after migrant ship capsizes off Lebanon

At least six people died, including a little girl, and almost 50 others were rescued after an overloaded migrant boat capsized off north Lebanon during a chase by naval forces, Lebanese officials said.

UK promises more military aid to Ukraine to combat Russia

The UK government will send more military aid in the form of much-needed defence equipment to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

For children’s 'evil' abuse, US judge sends 28-year-old man to jail for life

A man has been sentenced to life in jail on Friday for sexually abusing children, filming the act and then, distributing the footage on the dark web, the prosecutors said.

'I would say...': Here's how Donald Trump would deal with Vladimir Putin during Russia-Ukraine war

During a television interview, former United States President Donald Trump revealed how he would deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Sounds fishy? In 24 hours, 2 Russian oligarchs, families found dead, cops probe suicide angle: Reports

In just 24 hours, two Russian oligarchs along with their families have been found dead. The unprecedented development has prompted investigations by police, said local media reports in Russia and Spain.

Documents reveals US government's plan to nuke the Moon. Here's why

Who doesn’t love conspiracy theories? UFOs, Area 51 and so many more theories exist to fascinate and entertain us. But sometimes the truth can be even more fascinating than these theories.

How would you react if we told you that the United States spent thousands, nay millions of taxpayers' money on cooking up a plan to nuke the moon?

Tourist visas for Chinese citizens suspended by India: Report

India has suspended tourist visas for nationals of China in the aftermath of Beijing's reluctance to allow the return of Indians stuck at home since the lockdowns and restrictions started due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.