For first time, US Air Force general undergoes military trial, gets convicted; sentencing on Monday

In what was the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general in the US, the accused has been convicted by the court for one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact.

The major general of air force faced a week-long court martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, an AP report said.

Maj Gen William Cooley faced the charge, which had three specifications. One was a forcible kiss and two alleged forcible touching.

The general was convicted of forcible kissing and acquitted of the other two.

In the US Air Force's 75-year history, it was the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer, the officials said.

Cooley is a former commander of Air Force Research Laboratory. He was charged with abusive sexual contact after an encounter with a civilian woman, who offered him a ride in New Mexico in 2018.

"Today marks the first time an Air Force general officer has been held responsible for his heinous actions. Hopefully, this will not be as difficult for the next survivor," Ryan Guilds, attorney of the woman said in a statement, as per a Dayton Daily News report.

On Monday morning, Cooley will be sentenced. He may face seven years in jail and loss of rank, pay and benefits.

In a statement, Col Eric Mejia, staff judge advocate for Air Force Materiel Command, said, "This case clearly demonstrates the commitment of Air Force leaders to fully investigate the facts and hold Airmen of any rank accountable for their actions when they fail to uphold Air Force standards."

(With inputs from agencies)