For children’s 'evil' abuse, US judge sends 28-year-old man to jail for life  

A man has been sentenced to life in jail on Friday for sexually abusing children, filming the act and then, distributing the footage on the dark web, the prosecutors said.

The 28-year-old accused, who is from Fresno, belonged to a child exploitation ring in California. The members have abused more than 20 children in this way, media reports said.

The court has termed the abuse as ‘evil’.

In Los Angeles federal court, Judge André Birotte Jr said that what John Richard Brinson Jr did to those children was 'evil’. "I don't know how else to say it," Birotte said.

In a statement, US Attorney Tracy L Wilkison said, “The life sentence imposed in this case is warranted by the defendant's callous and violent abuse of children, some of whom were filmed while screaming in pain. The child exploitation enterprise impacted more than 20 victims - children who were sexually assaulted, sometimes repeatedly, solely for the pleasure of this defendant and his cohorts."

The accused had also pleaded guilty earlier to one count of engaging in child exploitation ring and four counts of child pornography’s production. Each count had represented a different victim.

