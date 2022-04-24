Child dies of acute hepatitis as 12 countries report increase in cases

According to the World Health Organisation(WHO), one child has died due to acute hepatitis after cases were detected in at least 12 countries.

Children in the US, UK and Europe had earlier reported cases of inflammation of the liver, however, the health authorities have been unable to understand the exact cause of the illness.

The WHO had informed that it had launched an investigation into the mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis among children as it reported at least 169 cases have been reported so far.

The UN health body said the origin of the hepatitis was still unknown. It has also been reported in Spain, Israel, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, France, Romania and Belgium.

The UK has reported the most number of cases with 114 kids down with acute hepatitis.

The age of the kids ranges from one month to 16 years, WHO said while informing that seventeen kids needed liver transplantation with common cold virus detected in at least 74 cases.

The US CDC had earlier said it was investigating hepatitis cases in Alabama including in other states.

(With inputs from Agencies)