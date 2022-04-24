'I would say...': Here's how Donald Trump would deal with Vladimir Putin during Russia-Ukraine war

During a television interview, former United States President Donald Trump revealed how he would deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Pointing out the nuclear threats that Russia has made quite a few times, Trump said it was unacceptable that Putin was using the "N-word" so often. 'N-word' means the 'nuclear' word.

During a TalkTV interview with popular British television host Piers Morgan, Trump as quoted by The Sun said that he would approach Putin differently, with a completely different strategy.

Trump said he believes that Putin is using nuclear threats to frighten other nations. The threats are apparently making the Russian leader think "no one will attack him." Trump said that Putin thinks that everyone is "stupid and afraid to talk about it".

During the interview, Trump said: "Putin uses the ‘N word’. I call it the 'N word'. He uses the ‘N word’, the nuclear word all the time. That's a no-no, you're not supposed to do that. He uses it on a daily basis. And everybody's so afraid, so afraid, so afraid."

As quoted, Trump also said, "And as they're afraid, he uses it more and more. That's why he's doing the kind of things he's doing right now. He's doing them because he thinks 'nobody's gonna ever attack us, because they're all stupid, and they're afraid to talk."

On being asked about what he would do if he was the President instead of Joe Biden."We [the US] have better weapons, we have the greatest submarine power in history," Trump said.

Trump added, "I would say, we have far more than you do. Far, far more powerful than you."

The interview is scheduled to air on April 25.

