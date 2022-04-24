Sounds fishy? In 24 hours, 2 Russian oligarchs, families found dead, cops probe suicide angle: Reports

In just 24 hours, two Russian oligarchs along with their families have been found dead. The unprecedented development has prompted investigations by police, said local media reports in Russia and Spain.

The investigators are looking into all the angles, such as suicides or foul play.

This comes as several sanctions have been imposed on different Russian oligarchs over the Ukraine war.

Also Read: 'We want to see the sun': Heart-breaking video of children holed up in embattled Mariupol emerges. Watch

Oligarchs, Vladislav Avayev and Sergey Protosenya, were found dead in their homes. Police are also probing domestic disputes in the two cases, the reports said.

The police have registered cases in the deaths and investigations are going on.

In Moscow, Avayev, who is a former vice president of privately-owned Russian bank, Gazprombank, was found dead along with his wife and daughter in his apartment on Monday, as per TASS.

All of the dead persons had gunshot wounds. It has prompted police to investigate the suicide angle, thinking Avayev may have shot his family members first and then himself.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Kharkiv says Over 700 killed since invasion started

Authorities have not identified victims, but Russian news outlets reported citing sources that it was Avayev and his family.

On the next day and over 2,000 miles away, Protosenya was also found hanged in his home, as per Spanish TV channel Telecinco. Oligarch’s wife and daughter were also fatally stabbed, the authorities said.

On the side of Protosenya’s body, a bloodstained knife and axe was found.

Spanish authorities are also working on theory that Protosenya may have killed his family and committed suicide.

(With inputs from agencies)