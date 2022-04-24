'We want to see the sun': Heart-breaking video of children holed up in embattled Mariupol emerges. Watch

A heartbreaking video from Mariupol is making the rounds on the internet. Shot in the besieged Azovstal steel factory in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol this video shows women and children asking to see the sun and return home to their families, saying that they are “running out of strength”.

The video was uploaded to Youtube by Ukraine's Azov Battalion on Saturday.

Watch the video here:

It shows men in uniform heading inside a place reported to be a bunker in the Azovstal steel factory. Video shows soldiers stepping in and announcing that they’ve brought food and gifts for the children holed up in a room.

As per a Guardian report, one woman in the video says in Russian that there are 15 youngsters, ranging from young children to teenagers living in the tunnels under the plant.

"(I hope) we can leave here and see the sun, because we've been sat here for two months already. I want to see the sun because in here it's dim, not like outside. When our houses are rebuilt we can live in peace. Let Ukraine win because Ukraine is our native home," says one unidentified young boy in the video.

Among those hiding, a woman reports that she has been holed up under the factory since 27th February, i.e., more than 50 days.

Mariupol, Ukraine, was "successfully liberated," according to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, April 21.

As per reports, Putin has ordered his men to block the Azovstal steel mill, the city's only surviving Ukrainian stronghold so that no one can flee. "Block off this industrial region so that not even a fly can leave." For weeks, Russia had been bombing Mariupol, Ukraine's port city. The city has been subjected to near-constant Russian bombardment since Russian soldiers entered Ukraine on February 24, with attacks devastating substantial portions of the city. Ukrainian forces have been attempting to protect the Azov Seaport, but Russian attacks have forced them back.

Mariupol is a significant city located in the middle of the two regions; Crimea and Donbas. If Russia takes Mariupol, its forces in the two regions will be able to collaborate effectively, which might help Russia organise attacks further into Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)