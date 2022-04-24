PM Modi inaugurates Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel; other infra projects in Jammu

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu in Palli village in Samba district on Sunday amid a warm welcome. The Indian prime minister is attending the Panchyati Raj Diwas at Samba.

The Indian prime minister inaugurated two hydropower projects and laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Katra Expressway project.

It is the Indian prime minister's first visit to J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 over two years ago.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Banihal and Qazigund road tunnel. India's prime minister also launched the "Amrit Sarovar" mission and digitally transferred the amount to the winners of the National Panchayat award in Samba.

"I am here with a message of development to give speed to development in J&K," PM Modi said.

"Our focus is on connectivity and bridging distances. Our aim is to provide all-weather connectivity to J&K," India's prime minister said while addressing the people in Jammu.

(With inputs from Agencies)