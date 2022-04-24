PM Modi to visit J&K today: 10 things to know

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday on the occasion of Panchyati Raj Diwas.

It will be the first visit of the Indian prime minister since the abrogation of Article 370 over two years ago.

PM Modi's itinerary in J&K today:

PM Modi will attend the Panchayat Raj Diwas at Palli Gram Panchayat in Samba district.

India's Prime Minister will hold a public event and will launch a new initiative named "Amrit Sarovar" to develop water bodies across the country.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel. The 8.45 Km long tunnel links Banihal and Qazigund.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of three road projects of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Rattle and Kwar hydroelectric projects to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 500 KW solar power plant at Palli.

The Indian prime will also transfer money to Panchayats who have won awards in various categories.

The money will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of 322 Panchayats across 31 states and Union Territories digitally during the function at Palli Gram Panchayat.

PM Modi will also hand SVAMITVA cards to villagers. The card enables villages to keep documentary proof of land ownership.

At the core of our good governance efforts in India’s villages is to leverage the power of technology for the welfare of people. An example of this is the SVAMITVA scheme which has given great results. #AatmanirbharPanchayat https://t.co/ay2WfQakgA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2022 ×

Ahead of his visit to Jammu, the Indian prime minister said: "Panchayats are the basic pillar of Indian democracy in whose strength lies the prosperity of the new India."

(With inputs from Agencies)