Top 10 world news: EU-China deal, blast in Yemen, and more

European Union and China have agreed 'in-principle' to strike a major investment deal that EU officials said would give EU companies "unprecedented" access to Chinese markets. Meanwhile, blasts rocked airport in Aden, Yemen as plane carrying unity government members landed. A fisherman has been reported to have caught a 'Chinese' submarine drone in Indonesia. Read this and much more in top 10 world news.

Blasts at Aden airport in Yemen as unity government arrives; 5 dead





Reports said there were at least two blasts with five people killed in the explosion at Aden airport in Yemen.

EU-China agree on a major investment deal





Calling the deal "of major economic significance", an EU statement said: "China has committed to an unprecedented level of market access for EU investors."

Indonesian fisherman catches 'Chinese' submarine drone

China has long been working to increase its presence in Indian Ocean where Indian Navy is dominant

Turkey brushes aside fears of Uighur deportations to China





Turkey has linguistic and cultural ties with the Uighurs and Ankara has for quite some time been one of the primary safeguards of their motivation on the worldwide stage, however lately Turkey's public demonstration of help has faded

Pakistan Air Force to induct indigenously built China's JF-17 fighter jet: Report





China's JF-17 fighter mostly relies on Russian engine supplies even then Pakistan hopes it will give its Air Force an edge over the Indian Air Force(IAF).

Indonesia bans hardline Islamic Defender's Front group





The ban follows the November return of the group's spiritual figurehead, Rizieq Shihab, from three years of self-exile in Saudi Arabia, which was celebrated with events attended by thousands

Pranksters are hijacking smart devices to live-stream swatting, says FBI





FBI authorities state pranksters are assuming control over gadgets on which proprietors made records yet reused accreditations that previously leaked online during data breaches at other companies

France anti-Semitic attack: Jewish graves vandalised with swastikas





French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner assured that everything was being done to guarantee the miscreants are dealt with

Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16: Shaikh Rasheed

Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November last year after he was permitted to leave the nation for clinical treatment

China's crackdown on Alibaba's Jack Ma cost him $11 billion





Chinese tycoon Jack Ma’s fortune has been hit hard as Chinese authorities crack down on his empire

