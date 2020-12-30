Top 10 world news: EU-China deal, blast in Yemen, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Dec 30, 2020, 08.15 PM(IST)

Photograph:( WION Web Team )

Check out what's making news across the world

European Union and China have agreed 'in-principle' to strike a major investment deal that EU officials said would give EU companies "unprecedented" access to Chinese markets. Meanwhile, blasts rocked airport in Aden, Yemen as plane carrying unity government members landed. A fisherman has been reported to have caught a 'Chinese' submarine drone in Indonesia. Read this and much more in top 10 world news.

Blasts at Aden airport in Yemen as unity government arrives; 5 dead

Yemen blast

Reports said there were at least two blasts with five people killed in the explosion at Aden airport in Yemen.

EU-China agree on a major investment deal

EU-China deal

Calling the deal "of major economic significance", an EU statement said: "China has committed to an unprecedented level of market access for EU investors."

Indonesian fisherman catches 'Chinese' submarine drone

Indonesia Chinese drone

China has long been working to increase its presence in Indian Ocean where Indian Navy is dominant

Turkey brushes aside fears of Uighur deportations to China

Turkey

Turkey has linguistic and cultural ties with the Uighurs and Ankara has for quite some time been one of the primary safeguards of their motivation on the worldwide stage, however lately Turkey's public demonstration of help has faded

Pakistan Air Force to induct indigenously built China's JF-17 fighter jet: Report

Pakistan

China's JF-17 fighter mostly relies on Russian engine supplies even then Pakistan hopes it will give its Air Force an edge over the Indian Air Force(IAF).

Indonesia bans hardline Islamic Defender's Front group

Indonesia

The ban follows the November return of the group's spiritual figurehead, Rizieq Shihab, from three years of self-exile in Saudi Arabia, which was celebrated with events attended by thousands

Pranksters are hijacking smart devices to live-stream swatting, says FBI

SWAT

FBI authorities state pranksters are assuming control over gadgets on which proprietors made records yet reused accreditations that previously leaked online during data breaches at other companies

France anti-Semitic attack: Jewish graves vandalised with swastikas

Swastika

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner assured that everything was being done to guarantee the miscreants are dealt with

Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16: Shaikh Rasheed

Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November last year after he was permitted to leave the nation for clinical treatment

China's crackdown on Alibaba's Jack Ma cost him $11 billion

Jack Ma

Chinese tycoon Jack Ma’s fortune has been hit hard as Chinese authorities crack down on his empire
 

