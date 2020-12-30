Blasts at Aden airport in Yemen as unity government arrives; 5 dead

Blasts rocked Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday as a plane arrived carrying members of the new unity government.

Reports said there were at least two blasts with five people killed in the explosion. Several people were reportedly injured in the blasts as mortar shells landed on the airport's hall.

There was gunfire and loud blasts as the plane arrived at Aden airport.

Yemen had witnessed the formation of a new government with the separatists under the power-sharing cabinet on December 18.

The new government was earlier sworn in Saudi Arabia. The 24-member cabinet was sworn in by Yemen President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi. The new government-backed by Saudi Arabia is fighting against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls the north.

Yemen has been in a protracted civil war for the last five years leading to deaths of thousands of people which has triggered a huge humanitarian crisis with several people being displaced.