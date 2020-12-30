Pakistan Air Force to induct indigenously built China's JF-17 fighter jet: Report

Pakistan Air Force(PAF) is all set to induct China's JF-17 fighter aircraft manufactured by Pakistan's aeronautical company.

According to reports, Pakistan's Aeronautical Complex(PAC) headquartered in Kamra, Punjab has delivered 14 JF-17 jets to the PAF.

The dual-seat fighter jet is set to be inducted into the Pakistan Air Force fleet in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The fighter is jointly produced by China and Pakistan technicians. In May last year, China had delivered the first JF-17 fighter jet to Islamabad after overhauling it.

PAF had test-fired an indigenously developed extended range "smart weapon" from the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet which included night capability to engage a variety of targets with pinpoint accuracy.

The exact details of the "indigenous capability" wasn't shared by PAF.

In 2007, China had delivered the jets for the first time which was later commissioned by the PAF.

According to reports, the overhaul of the Chinese fighter jet began in November 2017 after a contract was signed between the two countries in 2016. The overhaul of the jet included feature repairs, maintenance and replacement of old components.

However, the JF-17 fighter mostly relies on Russian engine supplies even then Pakistan hopes it will give its Air Force an edge over the Indian Air Force(IAF) which recently acquired Rafale fighter jets from France.

India is set to buy 36 Rafale jets by 2022 with 8 currently stationed at Ambala Air Force base near the Pakistan border.

JF-17 fighters have reportedly become the mainstay of the Pakistan Air Force after the US imposed restrictions on the sale of F-16s in the 1990s under the Pressler amendments.