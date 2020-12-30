Indonesian fisherman catches 'Chinese' submarine drone

An Indonesian fisherman has caught what is apparently a 'Chinese' submarine drone.

News reports citing Indonesian news outlet Detik News have said that the object the fisherman identified as Saeruddin bears striking resemblance to submarine drones developed by Chinese Academy of Sciences, a state-run organisation in China.

The fisherman caught the drone on December 20 near Selayar Islands that are part of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province. He then handed the drone to police who, in turn, gave it to the Indonesian military.

As per reports, the torpedo-shaped drone is 7.4 feet long. There is sensor equipment at the front while antenna-like structure protrudes from the rear end.

A fisherman in Selayar Island, South Sulawesi, has found a UUV:



Length: 225 cm

Tail: 18 cm

Wingspan: 50 cm

Trailing antenna: 93 cm



Very similar to China's 'Sea Wing' UUV, which, if it's true, raised many questions especially how it managed to be found deep inside our territory pic.twitter.com/RAiX8Xw2BK — JATOSINT (@Jatosint) December 29, 2020 ×

This is not the first time these drones have been found in Indonesian waters. Such drones were reportedly found near Masalembu Islands and Riau Islands of Indonesia. These islands, along with Selayar Islands are situation near sea-routes that connect South China Sea and Indian Ocean.

China has long been working to increase its presence in the Indian Ocean where the Indian Navy is dominant. Whether these drones are being used to chart undersea routes for Chinese submarines is not yet clear.