Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16: Shaikh Rasheed

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday announced that PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16.

When questioned by reporters on the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, in connection with assets beyond means case, Rashid said it wasn't yet known but added: "[We] will cancel Nawaz Sharif's passport on February 16." He did not provide any details.

Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November last year after he was permitted to leave the nation for clinical treatment.

Recently, the PML-N supremo has been declared proclaimed offender by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court.

The very day, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar said that United Kingdom specialists had been approached to extradite the sentenced previous leader from their nation.

He said Pakistan had composed a letter to the UK to drop the visa of Nawaz which was given for clinical treatment in the wake of taking an endeavour.

PM Imran Khan in October said he would contact British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, if necessary, to talk about his removal and his guide Akbar composed a letter to British Home Secretary Priti Patel on October 5 asking her to oust the previous head whom he said is "liable for looting the state".

For Nawaz's situation, the public authority of Pakistan is planning to convince UK specialists to achieve a "constrained evacuation", at times called "regulatory expulsion" — a situation in which the Home Office upholds a person's expulsion from the UK on the off chance that they don't have leave to remain for example in the event that their application has been declined or if their leave to remain has terminated, Dawn announced.

While the Nawaz case is outstanding in that it includes a significant political character, it has gone to the UK Home Office when it is enduring an onslaught at home for being an asylum for outside nationals blamed for defilement.