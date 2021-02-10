Top 10 world news: Chinese spacecraft successfully enters Mars orbit, Taiwan president tells Hong Kongers to have faith in democracy and more

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday told Hong Kongers that while democracy is not perfect it is humankind's best system and they should keep the faith. US Senate declared former US President Donald Trump's impeachment constitutional and the trial has started. Meanwhile, the day saw an attack on an airport in Saudi Arabia carried out by Houthi rebels. A passenger plane caught fire. China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft has successfully entered Mars orbit. Read this and more in our Top 10 world news of the day.

China’s army claims both sides start withdrawal along Pangong Lake; no comment from India





There was no comment from the Indian side on the statement made by Colonel Wu Qian and carried by China's official media.

Saudi Arabia: Passenger plane catches fire during Houthi rebel attack on airport



The airport is located in southern part of the country

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tells Hong Kongers to 'keep faith in democracy'





Democratic Taiwan has become a safe haven for many Hong Kongers who have fled the Chinese-run city in the face of a mounting crackdown on dissent after Beijing unveiled a new tough security law last year following months of protests

Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 successfully enters Mars orbit





The robotic probe initiated and completed a 15-minute burn of its thrusters, the China National Space Administration said in a statement, slowing the spacecraft to a speed at which it could be captured by the pull of Mars' gravity

Senate declares Trump's impeachment constitutional, begins proceedings

The first test was about the constitutionality of the trial. It was Trump's lawyers versus Democrat impeachment managers. The vote came after hours of arguments.

Crashed Indonesian Sriwijaya Air jet had engine thrust imbalance





The Sriwijaya accident is Indonesia's third major airline crash in just over six years and has shone a spotlight on the country's poor air safety record

French far-right leader Le Pen on trial for breaking hate speech laws





Le Pen shared the gruesome images in December 2015, a few weeks after Islamic State group jihadists killed 130 people in Paris attacks, in response to a journalist, who drew a comparison between IS and her party

7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off coasts of Vanuatu, New Caledonia: USGS





New Caledonia is a French territory comprising dozens of islands in the South Pacific.

UFO sighting in Florida triggers wild theories including Trident missile test





Eric Vandernoot, an astronomy and physics lab coordinator at Florida Atlantic University, highlighted the altitude of the object in the sky made it possible that the UFO-resembling object was visible from the Bahamas to Florida

Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy: Buckingham Palace





Eugenie, who married Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018, announced the news on her Instagram account with a picture of the new parents holding the newborn's hand.