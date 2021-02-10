UFO sighting in Florida triggers wild theories including Trident missile test

A strange object resembling a UFO or Unidentified Flying Object was spotted in Florida on Wednesday sparking several theories about aliens finally making contact with the Earth.

#Mysterious object in the sky over South #Florida tonight. Getting many calls and emails. Around 6:30pm. This video is looking east from Brian Goodale in #HobeSound. Even seen in the Bahamas pic.twitter.com/vuBvJHVMjg — Steve Weagle (@SteveWeagleWPTV) February 10, 2021 ×

Dutch researcher and scientist Marco Langbroek threw cold water on the speculative theories associated with alien spacecraft, saying the object sighted was a Trident-II SLBM (Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile) test.

The '#UFO' seen from the #Florida coast today, was a #Trident-II SLBM (Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile) test. The launch occured from a submarine in the Atlantic.

See my blog post from two days ago here:https://t.co/rlw0dqWuiO — Dr Marco Langbroek 💉 #Vaccinate (@Marco_Langbroek) February 10, 2021 ×

Eric Vandernoot, an astronomy and physics lab coordinator at Florida Atlantic University, highlighted the altitude of the object in the sky made it possible that the UFO-resembling object was visible from the Bahamas to Florida.

When Former US President Donald Trump had signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law in December last year, he also set into motion a 180-day countdown for the authorities to reveal all they know about UFOs, or perhaps aliens.

Also read| Black Vault: CIA allows all UFO information to be downloaded ahead of deadline

As part of this, the Director of National Intelligence, along with the Secretary of Defense have less than six months to provide an unclassified report about "unidentified aerial phenomena" to the congress and committees of armed services.

The authorities have to reveal the information as part of the section in the Intelligence Authorization Act for 2021, which is a constituent provision of the spending bill.

America's premier spy agency the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) declassified data on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) months before the deadline under the Freedom of Information Act.

The documents can now be accessed by downloading from the Black Vault website. The website Black Vault is being run by John Greenewald Jr. The data involves every instance of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) which has been mapped by the US government.

1/ In this CIA #UFO document, the Assistant Deputy Director for Science & Technology (A/DDS&T) was shown SOMETHING related to a UFO that was hand carried to him. He decided he would personally look into it, and after, he gave advice on moving forward. That advice is classified. pic.twitter.com/PyVEr3zCny — 🇺🇸 T̷h̷e̷ ̷B̷l̷a̷c̷k̷ ̷V̷a̷u̷l̷t̷ 🇺🇸 (@blackvaultcom) January 8, 2021 ×

There are reportedly 2.2 million pages uploaded on Black Vault. The PDF files contain several hundred instances of UFO spotting across the globe which was stored in US government files.