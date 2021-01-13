Black Vault: CIA allows all UFO information to be downloaded ahead of deadline

America's premier spy agency the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has declassified data on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) months before the deadline under the Freedom of Information Act.

The documents can now be accessed by downloading from the Black Vault website. Some of the UFO documents released date back to the 80s, Black Vault claimed.

The website Black Vault is being run by John Greenewald Jr. The data involves every instance of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) which has been mapped by the US government.

1/ In this CIA #UFO document, the Assistant Deputy Director for Science & Technology (A/DDS&T) was shown SOMETHING related to a UFO that was hand carried to him. He decided he would personally look into it, and after, he gave advice on moving forward. That advice is classified. pic.twitter.com/PyVEr3zCny — 🇺🇸 T̷h̷e̷ ̷B̷l̷a̷c̷k̷ ̷V̷a̷u̷l̷t̷ 🇺🇸 (@blackvaultcom) January 8, 2021 ×

There are reportedly 2.2 million pages uploaded on Black Vault. The PDF files contain several hundred instances of UFO spotting across the globe which was stored in US government files.

Getting documents released is one thing. But later getting the redacted material reviewed for further release? That's another beast all together.



I've done hundreds of those requests, and with #UFO records, a lot of them are just... "lost."



Like this: https://t.co/VZDFCumFGF — 🇺🇸 T̷h̷e̷ ̷B̷l̷a̷c̷k̷ ̷V̷a̷u̷l̷t̷ 🇺🇸 (@blackvaultcom) January 11, 2021 ×

According to reports, Greenewald filed nearly 10,000 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) reports to get the PDFs. CIA had made CD-ROM collection of UFO documents over a period of time.

“The Black Vault spent years fighting for them, and many were released in the late 1990s. However, over time, the CIA made a CD-ROM collection of UFO documents, which encompassed the original records, along with the ones that took years to fight for,” Greenewald said.

At the posting of this tweet, this currently appears on the State Department's website at the highlighted URL (https://t.co/426LgmgQ7w).



It is also accessible via their search engine. pic.twitter.com/yiqER5lYZF — 🇺🇸 T̷h̷e̷ ̷B̷l̷a̷c̷k̷ ̷V̷a̷u̷l̷t̷ 🇺🇸 (@blackvaultcom) January 11, 2021 ×

"The Black Vault aims to have the most comprehensive, complete and convenient archive of documents around," Greenewald added.