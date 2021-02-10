China’s army claims both sides start withdrawal along Pangong Lake; no comment from India

The Chinese Defence spokesman on Wednesday said that frontline troops of India and China at the southern and northern banks of the Pangong Lake at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh have started disengagement".



Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, in a written statement, said, "The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake start synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10."

There was no comment from the Indian side on the statement made by Colonel Wu Qian and carried by China's official media.





According to the consensus reached by the ninth round of the commander-level talks between China and India, the frontline units of the Chinese and Indian armed forces began organised disengagement from North and South bank of Pangong lake from February 10, Wu said in a brief press release.

The militaries of China and India have been engaged in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks to resolve the face-off.

On January 24, the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander-level meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point.

(With inputs from agencies)