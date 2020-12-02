India-China standoff: How Indian Navy's MARCOS can change the game along Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh

The Marine Commandos or MARCOS, called Marine Commando Force (MCF) belongs to the special forces team of the Indian Navy.

Operation Cactus in the Maldives

Amid the ongoing stand-off between India and China, the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Indian Navy have been deployed in the Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh.

They have undertaken several covert operations over the years since the 80s with one of the famous being operation Cactus in 1988 when the elite Navy unit freed the Maldivies from a coup and helped to restore President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom's regin in a valiant effort which has become part of India's military history.

During the operation, not a single MARCOS commando was killed ensuring India's predominance in the Indian Ocean Region(IOR).

