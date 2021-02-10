Saudi Arabia: Passenger plane catches fire during Houthi rebel attack on airport

A civilian plane was set on fire during an attack by Houthi rebels on an airport in Saudi Arabia. The information was released by Saudi-led coalition battling the rebels. The airport is located in southern part of the country.

"A cowardly terrorist attack by the Huthi militia on Abha international airport... A civilian plane within the airport grounds was exposed to a fire which was brought under control," state-run Al-Ekhbariya television cited the coalition as saying.

As per Saudi Gazette, the attack has taken place at Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

State media said that that the fire was brought under control and that there were no casualties. There was no immediate comment from the Houthi media.

The Saudi-led military alliance intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa.

The conflict, largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been in a military stalemate for years.

The Houthis hold northern Yemen, from where they have often launched missiles and drones towards Saudi cities. The coalition has in the past responded with air strikes on Houthi military sites.

