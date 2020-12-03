Top 10 world news: China lashes out at US, coronavirus vaccine latest, and more!

More countries are taking steps towards common use of coronavirus vaccines. Russia is likely to begin vaccination drive from December. Meanwhile US President Donald Trump is said to be in a mood to fire Attorney General William Barr. Read this and more in Top 10 world news

US ban of CCP members: Abnormal mindset towards Communist Party, says China



Reports that the US government will issue new entry rules for Chinese Communist Party members travelling to the United States.

Russia to begin vaccination drive against COVID-19 from December 5





Russian mayor Sergei Sobyanin asserted that teachers, doctors and social workers will be the first to be administered the Sputnik V vaccine.

Will Trump fire US Attorney General Barr? It can't be ruled out

If Trump fires William Barr, he will not be the first Attorney General Trump has compelled to leave office.



Former Pakistan PM Jamali, who held office under Musharraf, dies





Jamali took office in November 2002 when Musharraf allowed holding parliamentary elections after coming into power via a military coup

China unveils guidelines on mobile apps' collection of personal data





China has increased scrutiny of its technology sector in recent weeks, last month drafting anti-monopoly rules for tech firms

Bangladesh begins controversial transfer of Rohingya to island





Almost a million Rohingya -- most of whom fled a military offensive in neighbouring Myanmar in 2017 -- live in a vast network of squalid camps in south-east Bangladesh.

Czech Republic to open diplomatic office in Jerusalem





Czech Republic has long been one of Israel's steadiest supporters in the European Union and its president, Milos Zeman, has backed the idea of relocating the Czech embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. However no steps have been taken.

US coronavirus daily death toll highest since April; CDC urges citizens not to travel during Christmas



The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention said citizens who haven't got themselves tested should avoid "nonessential activities" for ten days after travel.

Chinese coronavirus vaccine candidate arrives in Brazil





It is the second shipment of the vaccine, which still needs approval from federal health regulator Anvisa before it can be used, to arrive in Brazil, after 120,000 doses landed from China on Nov. 19

Pakistan PM Imran Khan approves rules to improve bureaucracy performance



Imran Khan said before it had been seen that at whatever point an official (yet not the power) was allocated to hold request, he generally discarded the issue either by granting minor discipline or under some impact or weight