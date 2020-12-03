Will Trump fire US Attorney General Barr? It can't be ruled out

US Attorney General William Barr may be the latest in the line of fire of current US President Donald Trump who is still mounting a desperate battle to prove that US Election 2020 was a fraud. Barr on Tuesday said that the Justice Department had not found indication that there was fraud in recently concluded elections.

"... to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election" Barr told Associated Press on Tuesday.

Now, NBC News has mentioned an unnamed US administrative official who said that Trump has not ruled out firing Barr.

Donald Trump is yet to concede the elections to Joe Biden even when it is amply clear that he has lost. He has continued with his allegations of fraud without presenting evidence. He has maintained that he has a lot of evidence.

Trump's legal team has failed to bring any luck their way as it has suffered setbacks after setbacks in number of courts in the US.

Trump's ire has claimed more officials in the past. Head of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs was fired soon after he said that US Elections were "most secure".

If Trump fires William Barr, he will not be the first Attorney General Trump has compelled to leave office. Jeff Sessions, the former Attorney General had angered Trump when he recused himself in a Russian election interference investigation.