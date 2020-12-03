US coronavirus daily death toll highest since April; CDC urges citizens not to travel during Christmas

As the UK and Russia announced mass vaccination, the United States recorded 2,700 deaths in 24 hours which is the highest since April, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 live tracker.

Watch:

The number of infection cases rose 195,121 as the United States continues to grapple the virus. The US is the worst-hit country with the virus with the number of virus cases rising to over 13.9 million along with over 273,848 fatalities.

Amid the rising number of cases, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Americans to stay at home and not travel during Christmas in order to combat the infection.

The agency had sent a similar warning during Thanksgiving last month, however, millions travelled leading to a super surge even as the US registers over 150,000 new cases a day.

The CDC said citizens who haven't got themselves tested should avoid "nonessential activities" for ten days after travel. "Testing does not eliminate all risks, but when it's combined with reducing non-essential activities, symptom screening, other precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer," CDC epidemiologist Cindy Friedman said.

The rising death toll and infections come even as the US Food and Drug Administration announced it would look into Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine application on December 10. CDC has said that health care workers and nursing home residents should be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna had declared that their vaccines were safe and were around 95 per cent effective against coronavirus.