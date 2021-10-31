Top 10 world news: China intimidates Taiwan, COP26 to start soon, and more

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged world leaders to listen to warnings coming from the scientific community on climate change at the G-20 summit in Rome. When leaders from around the world were pledging, Taliban too released a statement urging nations to come together and help fight climate change, especially in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, as the G20 summit comes to a conclusion, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to give £50 million to help the women and girls stuck in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. As US secretary of state Antony Blinken met China's foreign minister Wang Yi in Rome, Chinese jets entered Taiwan's air defence zone on Sunday. Taiwan said eight Chinese jets had entered its territory as the country scrambled its Air Force.

'Pay higher price later': Italian PM warns world leaders on climate change

The summit is under pressure to pledge support to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as officials continue to negotiate a deal.

'It's ridiculous': Kohli says 'too long a break' as India take on NZ in T20 WC

Skipper Virat Kohli said that "it's ridiculous" that the Indian team is playing twice in 10 days in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup as the break is too long. However, he also added that the team has recovered well.

Man dressed as the Joker injures 9 in knife and fire attack on Tokyo train

A knife and fire attack that took place on a train in Tokyo on Sunday has injured at least nine people. Local police officers have now detained one man in relation to this incident.

As Blinken meets Wang Yi, Chinese jets enter Taiwan's airspace

US secretary of state Antony Blinken had met China's foreign minister Wang Yi earlier on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome as he told his Chinese counterpart that the US opposes China's action on Taiwan.

'Last chance saloon': Prince Charles wants strong action at COP26 summit

Speaking to the G20 leaders in Rome, he said that they have an "overwhelming responsibility to generations yet unborn."

No more leaks? SpaceX tells astronauts to limit use of toilet after urine leak

In a rare order, all astronauts aboard the SpaceX endeavour have been asked to limit the use of the toilet facility made available to them in the craft while they return to the Earth.

Ahead of COP26, Taliban urges world to help fight climate change

"Afghanistan has a fragile climate. There is need for tremendous work," Suhail Shaheen, IEA Permanent Representative-desig. to UN, said in a tweet.

'Utterly astounding finds': Archaeologists find Roman statues while excavating English church

While archaeologists were excavating a circular ditch around what was considered the foundations of an Anglo-Saxon tower, they discovered three stone busts that appeared to be Roman.

Clock ticking for LGBTQ Afghans hiding from Taliban, warn charities

A Taliban judge had previously announced that there were two punishments for the people of LGBTQ community, which is, stoning or being crushed under a wall.

'We have a responsibility': UK PM pledges to give £50 million to help the Afghan women

He has also urged international leaders and organisation to come together and help the women and girls who are stuck in unsafe Afghanistan under the Taliban rule.