Clock ticking for LGBTQ Afghans hiding from Taliban, warn charities

As the first group of LGBTQ Afghans have finally been able to flee the country and reach the UK, the pressure mounts on the government to speed up the evacuation of the community that has been living in fear.

The UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, in a statement said, "We played a key role getting these people out and will continue to do all we can to help at-risk Afghans leave the country." She further added that Britain would defend “the right of all people to be themselves and love who they want”.

One among the group of 29, who have now safely reached the UK, which speaking to BBC said that he felt “like a human being” for the first time in his life. “Everything collapsed after the fall of Kabul. I was very depressed. I was counting my days to die.”

A Taliban judge had previously announced that there were two punishments for the people of LGBTQ community, which is, stoning or being crushed under a wall.

During the first regime of the Taliban from 1996 to 2001, members of the LGBT community were reportedly stoned to death and brutally tortured before being beaten to death.

No details were given on how the group was able to leave Afghanistan. However, this hints towards a possible diplomatic agreement.

Gianluca Di Caro, chief executive of the British and Irish Boxing Authority (Biba) has said that the organisation had 250 boxers and their families trapped in Afghanistan. A significant proportion of the group is LGBTQ. While speaking to Observer, he emphasised on the need to get them out quickly. "We’ve already had female boxers who have been assaulted by the Taliban. In some cases Taliban have gone into some of the girls’ houses.”

Officials have revealed that the foreign secretary, along with British LGBTQ group Stonewall and Canadian organisation Rainbow Railroad, have been working hard to ensure the Afghan LGBTQ group is safe.

Stonewall’s chief executive, Nancy Kelley said that her organisation had been campaigning to bring Afghans to the UK for a few months. She said that she would continue to push for international support.