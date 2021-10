These countries allow non-binary gender on passports like in US

The United States on Wednesday announced first passport with 'X' gender, a landmark step that enables non-binary members of the society express their identity in a manner freer than before. US State Department said that the option will be routinely available by early 2022. About a dozen countries worldwide have already made such an option available

'Equality of all people'

As he made announcement of the new gender option, Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said that this step is ensuring equality of all people.

"I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State's commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people -- including LGBTQI+ persons," said Price

(Photograph:Reuters)