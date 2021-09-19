Top 10 world news: China acts after US warship transits Taiwan Straits, sparse turnout in J6 rally and more

According to reports, the People's Liberation Army eastern theatre command dispatched naval and Air Forces to conduct joint patrols and combat exercises "in the waters and airspace southwest of Taiwan", on order to to monitor the US ship throughout the Taiwan Straits. In other news, fewer than 100 right-wing demonstrators, sharply outnumbered by an overwhelming police presence and even by reporters, gathered at the foot of the Capitol on Saturday to denounce what they called the mistreatment of “political prisoners” who had stormed the building in the Capitol on January 6, In Covid related news, India on Sunday registered 30,773 new infections— a13.7 per cent drop than Saturday

.China eyes military exercise near Taiwan after US warship passes Taiwan Straits

The move came after US warship reportedly transited the Taiwan Straits through international waters in "accordance with international law", which apparently "provoked" China concerning its sovereignty over the island. Global Times quoting the PLA eastern theatre command said Chinese troops have been organised to monitor the US ship throughout the Taiwan Straits.

Sparse right-wing protest of January 6 arrests draws huge police response

The peaceful gathering was the first significant right-wing protest since the Jan. 6 riot, and though even the organizers lamented the sparse turnout, the scene showed how the Capitol assault continues to reverberate eight months later. The Capitol Police said on Twitter that they had arrested a few people at the event, including a man who had a gun and was charged with unlawful activities.

Biden administration to deport Haitians in south Texas

The migrants are overwhelming the South Texas town of Del Rio and adding even more strain to an immigration system already buckling under record migration, with hundreds of thousands crossing every month and many already waiting years for hearings.

Amid row, US president looks for early talks with Macron to clear air

The announcement came after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected accusations that Canberra lied about plans to cancel the contract to buy French submarines. The PM said he had raised concerns over the deal "some months ago".

Thousands of seabirds found dead in northeast England and Scotland

Hundreds of seabirds have been found dead along the coasts of northeast England and Scotland. The UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology is investigating the cause of the deaths and has said that the majority of the birds were guillemots. Various birdwatchers have reported hundreds of dead animals washing up on beaches, while hundreds more have been seen floating at sea.

IPL 2021: MI's Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya miss blockbuster clash against CSK, Anmolpreet makes debut

In the absence of Rohit, the team is being led by Kieron Pollard as the team's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also missed the blockbuster clash, making the way for Anmolpreet Singh's debut. Speaking on Rohit's absence, Pollard said he was just "standing in" for a one-off game and added that Rohit will soon join the team.

Chinese military conducts drill along India border with advanced equipment: Report

The People's Liberation Army reportedly wants "higher standards" from troops stationed at high altitudes. China's state-run Global Times had reported last month that the PLA's Tibet military command had conducted large-scale joint exercises in the Tibet plateau region.

Indian EAM meets Saudi foreign minister, discusses regional, bilateral issues

In a meeting on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussion with Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud on various developments in Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific. The wide-ranging talks also covered bilateral issues.

Suicide bomber who carried out Kabul airport attack was arrested in Delhi earlier, claims ISIS-K

According to ISIS-K propaganda magazine, the terrorist who conducted the suicide attack on American service members and Afghans at the Kabul airport on August 26 was arrested in India five years ago. The terrorist organisation claimed Abdur Rahman al-Logri had travelled to Delhi and was caught by authorities in the capital in 2016.

India records 30,773 new COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus cases seem to be ebbing in India as 30,773 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours— a 13.7 per cent lower than cases registered on Saturday. The daily positivity rate stood at 1.97 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 20 days. In the last 24 hours, 309 people died due to COVID-19 in the country, pushing the total death toll to 4,44,838.