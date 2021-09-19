Suicide bomber who carried out Kabul airport attack was arrested in Delhi earlier, claims ISIS-K

According to ISIS-K propaganda magazine, the terrorist who conducted the suicide attack on American service members and Afghans at the Kabul airport on August 26 was arrested in India five years ago.

The terrorist organisation claimed Abdur Rahman al-Logri had travelled to Delhi and was caught by authorities in the capital in 2016.

Al-Logri was reportedly set to carry out a suicide attack in India's capital. He was imprisoned and later deported to Afghanistan, the propaganda channel claimed.

The ISIS-K terrorist had carried out a suicide attack last month in which 13 US service members were killed including several Afghans.

After the attack, US President Joe Biden had said the country will continue its fight against terrorism in Afghanistan, warning the ISIS-K, "We are not done with you yet."

The ISIS-K is believed to largely comprise of terrorists from the breakaway Pakistan Taliban group. ISIS-K reportedly belongs to the Islamic State's Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter and has been active in northeastern Afghanistan. The terror group had pledged allegiance to slain IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

It was responsible for carrying out attacks on mosques, shrines and public squares in Afghanistan.

According to United Nations monitors, the terrorist group had "sleeper cells" in parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan, including Kabul with at least 500 fighters in the group.