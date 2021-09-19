Indian EAM meets Saudi foreign minister, discusses regional, bilateral issues

In a meeting on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussion with Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud on various developments in Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific. The wide-ranging talks also covered bilateral issues.

The two leaders discussed ways of increasing cooperation in the political, security and socio-cultural pillars of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Saudi minister has arrived in India on Saturday evening for a three-day visit.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to welcome FM of Saudi Arabia HH Prince @Faisalbinfarhan for his first-ever visit to India."

A cordial and productive meeting with Saudi FM HH @Faisalbinfarhan.



Discussed our cooperation in the political, security and socio-cultural pillars of our strategic partnership.



On Monday, the Saudi foreign minister is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Saudi foreign minister’s visit has come at a time when India has been engaged with all leading powers on the developments in Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban.

Afghanistan was a major area of focus of the talks between Jaishankar and Al Saud.

(With inputs from agencies)