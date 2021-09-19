Indian EAM meets Saudi foreign minister, discusses regional, bilateral issues

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Sep 19, 2021, 04:36 PM(IST)

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud. Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud. The discussion included developments in Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific. The leaders also discussed bilateral issues. The Saudi minister has arrived for a three-day visit to India. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday

In a meeting on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussion with Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud on various developments in Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific. The wide-ranging talks also covered bilateral issues.   

The two leaders discussed ways of increasing cooperation in the political, security and socio-cultural pillars of the strategic partnership between the two countries.   

Watch: 

×

The Saudi minister has arrived in India on Saturday evening for a three-day visit.  

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to welcome FM of Saudi Arabia HH Prince @Faisalbinfarhan for his first-ever visit to India."  

×

The minister also tweeted, “A cordial and productive meeting with Saudi FM HH @Faisalbinfarhan. Discussed our cooperation in the political, security and socio-cultural pillars of our strategic partnership. Very useful exchange of views on Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific.”  

On Monday, the Saudi foreign minister is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

Also Read: India as chair of United Nations Security Council creates record of sorts

The Saudi foreign minister’s visit has come at a time when India has been engaged with all leading powers on the developments in Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban.  

Afghanistan was a major area of focus of the talks between Jaishankar and Al Saud.  

(With inputs from agencies) 

Topics

Read in App