India records 30,773 new COVID-19 cases

India recorded 30,773 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 13.7 per cent lower than cases registered on Saturday, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.97 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 20 days As of 8 am on Sunday, the total caseload reached 3,34,48,163, the health ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 309 people died due to COVID-19 in the country, pushing the total death toll to 4,44,838.

Also read | PM Modi all set to visit US this week for Quad; key bilateral meetings on the anvil

As per the health ministry, the weekly positivity rate for the COVID-19 in the country stood at 2.04 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 86 days.

Around 86.6 per cent of the new cases are reported from states including, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Mizoram, with Kerala alone responsible for 62.8 per cent of the new cases.