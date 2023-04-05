Top 10 world news: Brazil preschool attack, Volodymyr Zelensky's Poland visit, and more

In Brazil, a horrible attack by a man wielding an axe-like weapon at a preschool has led to the death of four children, while another four were injured, one of them critically. In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who today visited neighbour, and ally Poland, was honoured by the nation's highest order. During Zelensky's visit, Polish president Andrzej Duda said that if the need arises, the nation will give its "whole remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine". Meanwhile, China has potentially violated a bilateral pact with the Vatican and has appointed a new bishop to Shanghai without consulting the topmost catholic institution in the world.

Click on the headlines to read more:

An attack on a preschool in Brazil left four children dead early Wednesday, the country's military police confirmed. A fifth child was injured and is said to be in critical condition. Three others were also wounded in the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday arrived in Poland where he met with the nation's President Andrzej Duda, who honoured him with the order. Following the meeting, the two leaders held a press conference where Duda said that Poland will, if the need arises, give its "whole remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine".

A global law enforcement effort has resulted in the closure of one of the largest black markets in the world wherein internet fraudsters could purchase credentials.

Sanna Marin, the outgoing prime minister of Finland, said on Wednesday that she would step down as the head of the Social Democratic Party at the upcoming party congress in the fall. She expressed the hope that doing so would allow her to “to open a new page in my own life.”

The Vatican on Tuesday said China had appointed a new bishop to Shanghai without consulting the topmost catholic institution in the world. The Holy See (the government of the Roman Catholic Church) was informed about the decision a 'few days ago' which is being seen as a violation of a bilateral pact between the two countries.

Iran on Tuesday (April 4) named an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates after nearly eight years, a development which was indicative of further thaw in relations with the Gulf Arab states.

Iran repelled a drone attack on a defence ministry complex in the city of Isfahan overnight, said Iranian Tasnim news agency on Wednesday (April 5). However, the government said that confirming the report required further investigation.

Japan announced on Wednesday (April 5) that it would provide financial support to help nations strengthen their defences, marking the country's first radical departure from the regulations preventing using foreign aid for military objectives.

We've all been there. You have a song you can't get out of your head, maybe you hate it, but you still find yourself humming its tune. Why does this happen? Turns out there's science behind this. A new study has revealed the science behind earworms and has even come up with a way you can kick them out of your head.