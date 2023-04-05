Australian mayor threatens to sue OpenAI over false ChatGPT content

Irked by false results, a mayor in Australia has warned OpenAI that he may sue the platform. Brian Hood, an elected mayor of Hepburn Shire - a town located 120 kilometres northwest of Melbourne is worried about his reputation as ChatGPT continues to falsely claim that he had served time in prison for bribery.

Hood was elected last November but soon ran into troubles after members of the public informed him that ChatGPT returned results which framed him as a guilty party in a foreign bribery scandal involving Reserve Bank of Australia's subsidiary in the early 2000s.

Notably, Hood worked for the subsidiary named 'Note Printing Australia' but he was the one who informed authorities about the bribes being paid to foreign officials. Hood was never charged with any crime, the lawyers representing him informed the media.

His lawyers have written a letter of concern to OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT which is based in the US city of San Francisco and backed by tech behemoth Microsoft.

"It would potentially be a landmark moment in the sense that it's applying this defamation law to a new area of artificial intelligence and publication in the IT space," said James Naughton, a partner at Hood's lawfirm.

"It's very difficult for somebody to look behind that to say 'how does the algorithm come up with that answer?'" said Naughton. "It's very opaque."

If Hood goes ahead with the suit, he will be the first person in the world to have sued the AI application.

After a stellar reception amongst the public last year, OpenAI has come under the scanner. The Italian government last week banned the AI application over privacy concerns.

Italian Data Protection watchdog ordered OpenAI to immediately stop processing data of Italian users. The regulator claimed that a security breach allowed users to view the titles of conversations other users were having with the chatbot.

It also justified the ban by citing OpenAI's alleged failure to check the age of its users. It is essential to note that the AI application is supposed to be for individuals above the age of 13.

(With inputs from agencies)